Triple H Teases 'World Cup-Type' Competition in WWE for Future WrestleMania Shows

During a press conference following Saturday's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff, Wales, WWE head of creative Triple H discussed his desire to continue stretching WWE's international reach.

The Game was specifically asked about the formation of NXT Europe, which WWE recently announced will be replacing NXT UK next year.

In response (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Triple H mentioned expanding to other parts of the world as well and eventually holding a World Cup-style competition that will have tie-ins with the main roster, including potentially WrestleMania:

"So I think you’ll see NXT Europe—and as I mentioned the other day in some interviews—I think the long-term goal in that is to be in markets all around the world with product that can eventually be competing against each other. World Cup-type scenarios that are feeding into Raw to SmackDown and to WrestleMania."

If NXT Europe is successful, it would seemingly embolden WWE to broaden its horizons even more by potentially establishing NXT brands in wrestling-loving countries like Japan and Mexico, and perhaps even markets that haven't been tapped into as much.

NXT UK alone has allowed WWE to explore crossover scenarios from time to time with Sunday's Worlds Collide pay-per-view being a prime example.

At Worlds Collide, NXT and NXT UK Superstars will face each other, and many of the bouts will be unification matches with NXT and NXT UK titles on the line.

Worlds Collide will essentially mark the end of NXT UK, but WWE's figures to go even bigger and better by incorporating even more countries into the mix with NXT Europe, such as Germany, France and Italy, to name a few.

NXT Europe alone could allow for a World Cup tournament if WWE is able to recruit enough talent from multiple countries within the continent.

Expanding out to other continents would expand the talent pool even more and potentially allow WWE to do something truly special.

Soccer's World Cup is among the most popular sporting events in the world because of the fact that the world's best soccer players and teams get to face each other on the world stage, and WWE's version could be similar for wrestling if done correctly.

