Kevin Durant Reveals Nike KD15 'Producer Pack' Shoes with Boi-1da, Cardo & 9th Wonder

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant partnered with a trio of music producers—Boi-1da, Cardo and 9th Wonder—on a "Producer Pack" for his line of Nike KD15 sneakers.

"Just like these artists got basketball courts in their house, I've got a studio in mine," Durant told Ian Stonebrook of Boardroom. "Once you get in there and try to understand the process? You respect the artist even more. I'm working on some music, just having fun. It's a hobby."

"Once I came up with the idea? Those were the first three that to came to mind," Durant added of collaborating with Boi-1da, Cardo and 9th Wonder. "We've all sat and had conversations about sneakers and hoops before."

Boi-1da has produced music for Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, among others. Cardo has worked with 2 Chainz, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, The Game, Wiz Khalifa, Jeezy and Jay-Z, among others. 9th Wonder's highlights include producing for Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Drake, Destiny's Child, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, Ludacris and Nipsey Hussle.