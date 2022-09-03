WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt Receives 'Serious' Offer from 'Startup Wrestling Company'

Source: WWE.com

Amid rumors he might be returning to WWE, Bray Wyatt has attracted the attention of a new promotion.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Wyatt has a standing offer said to be "serious" from a "startup wrestling company" if he wants to accept it.

Sapp noted it was "heavily implied" the promotion is the one being planned by Freddie Prinze Jr., but it wasn't explicitly stated.

On a May episode of his wrestling podcast (h/t Danny Wolstanholme of Wrestling Inc.), Prinze said he had a three-year plan for a new promotion and wanted to have "this thing up and running in 18 months."

Last month, Prinze revealed he had talks with Karrion Kross about building the entire promotion around him before Kross went back to WWE.

There has been buzz around Wyatt returning to WWE in the near future. Sapp reported last month multiple higher-ups in the company believe it was "more likely" the former Fiend would be re-hired with Triple H taking over as head of creative after Vince McMahon's retirement.

In a BT Sport interview with Ariel Helwani on Friday to promote Clash at the Castle, Triple H called Wyatt "one of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."

Fans began speculating that Wyatt might make an appearance at the show in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday after he changed the header on his Twitter bio to "Giant Killer." It's unclear what that might be referring to or if it's even related to anything in WWE.

Wyatt was surprisingly released by WWE in July 2021. He had been one of the top stars in the company since making his main-roster debut as the leader of the Wyatt Family in 2012. He won the WWE Universal title twice and the WWE title once during that span.

