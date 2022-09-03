LeBron James' Son Bronny Takes Ohio State Visit for Notre Dame Football Game

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ohio State football's marquee matchup with Notre Dame on Saturday night is also going to double as a recruiting tool for one of the most notable basketball prospects in the 2023 class.

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, posted a picture of himself at the Horseshoe ahead of kickoff:

Per Drew Schott of On3Sports.com, Saturday's trip to Ohio State marks the first official college visit for James.

LeBron was also in attendance, making an appearance on the sidelines decked out in Buckeyes gear shortly before kickoff.

Bronny is entering his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. The 6'3" combo guard is a 4-star prospect and No. 41 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

In addition to Ohio State, UCLA, Michigan, Oregon, and USC are among the programs currently pursuing James, per ESPN's Paul Biancardi.

Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports previously reported Oregon is considered the favorite for James because of the school's status as the flagship program for the Nike brand. Nike headquarters are located in Beaverton, Oregon.

LeBron James has been a Nike partner since entering the NBA in 2003. The sports apparel giant was among a number of investors who bought a stake in James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Company last year.

In response to Shaw's report, LeBron tweeted on Aug. 16 that Bronny hasn't had one visit yet and "you’ll hear it from him" when he makes a final college decision.

Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann has led the program to five consecutive 20-win seasons. They have reached the NCAA tournament four times during that span. (There was no tournament during the 2019-20 season because the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Saturday marks the seventh all-time meeting in football between Notre Dame and Ohio State. The Buckeyes have a 4-2 edge in the series, including a 44-28 victory in the last matchup at the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2016.