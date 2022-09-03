Yankees News: Andrew Benintendi Headed to IL After Suffering Wrist Injury

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading to the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation, the team announced Saturday.

Benintendi was removed from New York's 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday with a right wrist injury. X-Rays on his wrist were negative, but he still needs to undergo more imaging.

Benintendi suffered the injury on a swing-and-miss at a pitch from Rays starter Jeffrey Springs in the third inning. He started shaking his hand "vigorously," per ESPN's Marly Rivera, before trainers came out and accompanied him off the field.

Boone told reporters Friday that Benintendi felt something "popped" in his wrist, per Rivera.

"He's got some numbness in his fingers right now," Boone said. "So we'll have to get all the MRIs and stuff tomorrow, which will tell us more. But yeah, right now just unfortunate, obviously, for him to have that happen, and hope for the best tomorrow."

The Yankees acquired Benintendi in a trade from the Kansas City Royals ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. In 33 games with the franchise, he is hitting .246/.323/.395 with two home runs, 12 RBI and four stolen bases.

It's a dip in his numbers from earlier in the season. He hit .320/.387/.398 with three home runs, 39 RBI and four stolen bases in 93 games with the Royals.

With Benintendi sidelined, the Yankees can turn to Aaron Hicks, Marwin Gonzalez or Oswaldo Cabrera in left field. They also have the option to use Tim Locastro or Giancarlo Stanton if needed, though the latter primarily serves as the team's designated hitter.

Benintendi's injury is unfortunate for the Pinstripes as they are also without Matt Carpenter (foot) and Anthony Rizzo (back).

The Yankees are first in the AL East with a 79-53 record. However, the franchise has struggled as of late and the Rays are closing the gap in the division, sitting just five games behind.