49ers Legend Steve Young on Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo: 'This Is Hairy Stuff'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young believes the team's quarterback situation could be complicated in 2022.

"I've got my fingers crossed," Young told Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "This is great. This is hairy stuff."

Trey Lance is slated to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting quarterback, and the attempts to trade Garoppolo this offseason were unsuccessful. The veteran eventually agreed to restructure his contract and remain on the team as a backup.

It could put more pressure on Lance as he enters his second year in the league, especially considering Garoppolo led the squad to the NFC Championship Game last season. Early struggles could have the fans calling for a change.

Young, however, sees the positives that come from increased competition for Lance.

"In some ways, Jimmy being there, holds your own feet to the fire that can be productive," Young said of Lance. "It depends how he takes it in. It seems he takes in productively, and it can be thought in of the positive."

Young was notably the backup behind Joe Montana at the beginning of his career in San Francisco before an injury allowed him to take over in 1991, eventually breaking out with an MVP season in 1992. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, also has enormous potential if he can overcome the threat of Garoppolo on the depth chart.