Chris Jericho Rips Triple H's AEW Comment: 'NXT Sucks...We Don't Care About WWE'

Chris Jericho accused WWE head of creative Triple H of moving the goal posts when it comes to the discussion about AEW and NXT.

Triple H made headlines Friday when asked by BT Sport's Ariel Helwani whether NXT's evolution to its current "2.0" branding was related to AEW winning a Wednesday night television ratings battle:

Jericho responded on the Inside The Ropes podcast (via Olivia Quinlan of Wrestling Inc.) by pointing out Triple H's prior comments calling NXT its own brand alongside Raw and SmackDown rather than a developmental program.

"It's just changing the narrative and changing the history, which makes me laugh," Y2J said. "Because when it started, it was not developmental, it was a third brand and, 'It's not a sprint, it's a marathon,' and all the other bulls--t that they said."

Jericho, who's been one of the faces of AEW since becoming the promotion's inaugural world champion in 2019, didn't stop there.

"NXT sucks," he said. "It's not a good show. They know it. ... They probably were punished. That's probably why Triple H said those things, because he's angry that we beat them, and he probably is angry that we exist."

The former WWE Superstar concluded by saying they're worried about their own product more than any potential rivalry and then referenced AEW President Tony Khan.

"We don't care about WWE," Jericho said. "We care about building our fanbase and building our ratings. We will continue to exist, because I'll tell you this: My boss has a lot more money than his boss does. A lot more."

While Triple H's promotion to leading WWE's creative team following the retirement of Vince McMahon has drawn rave reviews, it's also caused renewed friction between the U.S.' top two wrestling companies.

Last month, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Khan held a talent meeting where he said AEW chief legal officer Megha Parekh sent an email to WWE executives Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan telling them "not to tamper" with AEW wrestlers under contract.

Jericho also referenced the tampering allegations on social media:

The recent developments suggest there's legitimate bad blood between the sides, which could make for an entertaining finish to the year in the wrestling world.

