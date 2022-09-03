Bayley Supports Sasha Banks and Naomi '100%, No Matter What' After WWE Walkout

Sasha Banks and Bayley (Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Bayley said she continues to support Sasha Banks and Naomi after they walked out of a Raw broadcast in May and remained away from WWE programming for the past three months.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated asked Bayley whether it's possible Banks and Naomi could join her group alongside Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai if they return to the company.

"I haven't thought about whether they would join or whether we would be against them, but something would arise," she said Friday. "I just want them to know I support them 100 percent, no matter what."

Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam in July after missing over a year with a torn ACL. She's served as the leader of the stable with Sky and Kai.

The trio will face off with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match as part of the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view Saturday in Wales.

Triple H, the company's new head of creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon, discussed Banks' WWE future during an interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani on Friday (via Liam Winnard of WrestleTalk).

Triple H explained there was a "communication breakdown" that led to the former women's tag team champions deciding to walk out, and now there's a process to rebuild the relationship. He added a lot will depend on how Banks decides to handle her career:

"But she's an unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to what does she want to do now, with her life, her career, whatever that is. The passion clearly for what we do... there's a passion for other things as well. And it comes down to what does she want to do. Because it's gotta be right for her, gotta be right for everybody."

He didn't directly discuss Naomi's potential return or whether their futures with the company are linked to each other.

Banks started to receive more mainstream recognition for playing the role of Koska Reeves in the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, and she also featured in the opening video package for college football's National Championship Game last season.

So her opportunities beyond WWE have started to expand, and that could play a role in whether she's interested in returning to the ring on a full-time basis.

That said, Triple H has showcased a strong relationship with former talents leading to multiple high-profile returns, including Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Banks and Naomi back with the company soon.

