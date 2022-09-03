X

    Serena Williams' GOAT Status Celebrated by Sports World After Final US Open Match

    Erin WalshSeptember 3, 2022

    Legends never die, but Serena Williams' historic career came to an end Friday night with a 5-7, 7-6 (4), 1-6 third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanović in the 2022 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows.

    It was a tough ending for Williams, who announced in Vogue she would be "evolving away from" tennis after the U.S. Open to focus on other things, including growing her family with husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple have one daughter, Olympia.

    Despite the loss, Williams' GOAT status was celebrated by fans, other athletes and celebrities on Twitter:

    Tiger Woods @TigerWoods

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a> you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Words cannot describe what <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Serena?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Serena</a> has meant to us all. <a href="https://t.co/a4YvBgNhOL">pic.twitter.com/a4YvBgNhOL</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    What a ride it’s been.<br><br>Thank you, <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a> 💙 <a href="https://t.co/OEURHryJxV">pic.twitter.com/OEURHryJxV</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    Serena Williams<br><br>The greatest<br><br>The fight at the end there...FOREVER inspiring<br><br>We are so lucky to have witnessed her career

    Front Office Sports @FOS

    96 career titles.<br>39 Grand Slams.<br>319 weeks as World No. 1.<br>$94M in career prize money.<br><br>Activism.<br>Business ventures.<br><br>The highest-earning female athlete ever.<br><br>A career over, but a legend forever: Serena Williams. <a href="https://t.co/UmzVGTbc8p">pic.twitter.com/UmzVGTbc8p</a>

    Just Women’s Sports @justwsports

    "I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus. Thank you, Venus." - Serena Williams <a href="https://t.co/OYuAqpJkT0">pic.twitter.com/OYuAqpJkT0</a>

    James Harden @JHarden13

    she still the 🎾 🐐!

    JR Smith @TheRealJRSmith

    We love you <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a> thank you so much for giving us all the honor and the privilege of watching the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreatestAthleteAllTime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreatestAthleteAllTime</a>

    Chelsea Janes @chelsea_janes

    I’m at a random brewery in Western Michigan. Everyone is standing around staring at the TV watching Serena. The universal appreciation is deserved and incredible. Think of how the sports world has changed in her career. Think of how she’s changed the sports world.

    MAREN MORRIS @MarenMorris

    As someone who found their love of tennis during Covid and post partum depression, Serena, you gave me so much hope. I am bawling. 😭 <a href="https://t.co/wKeyhNiS1q">pic.twitter.com/wKeyhNiS1q</a>

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Thank you! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Serena?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Serena</a> 🐐🐐🐐

    Arielle (Ari) Chambers @ariivory

    I’m sobbing yall. <a href="https://t.co/IEgwkdrBTl">https://t.co/IEgwkdrBTl</a>

    Carli Lloyd @CarliLloyd

    Greatest of all time <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a>! You will be missed. 🐐 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/serena?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#serena</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen2022</a>

    Chris Paul @CP3

    THANK YOU <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a>!!! 🐐🐐🐐 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Serena?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Serena</a>

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    I’ve been in my crib screaming LOUD AF for Serena!!!!!!! Im sick right now🤧 <br>thanks Legend🙏🏽💯

    Jarvis Juice Landry @God_Son80

    HIGH KEY HOPE THIS AINT THE LAST SERENA MATCH I EVER SEE AGAIN !!!! WE LOVE YOU QUEEN <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOAT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOAT</a>

    Calais Campbell @CalaisCampbell

    Much respect to Serena the GOAT! Fought with a lot of heart. Something to be proud of!!! Enjoy retirement Champ ✊🏾

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    After 27 years, Serena's career comes to a close 🙏<br><br>🐐 4x Olympic gold 🥇<br>🐐 23 Grand Slam singles titles<br>🐐 14 Grand Slam doubles titles<br>🐐 Only tennis player to achieve the career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles<br>🐐 Joint longest run as the No. 1-ranked female player <a href="https://t.co/7eTARuiP05">pic.twitter.com/7eTARuiP05</a>

    whitney medworth @its_whitney

    what an incredible final week serena gave us <a href="https://t.co/pOYgb8s1d8">pic.twitter.com/pOYgb8s1d8</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Serena is awesome. What a run.<br><br>Hope she goes on to enjoy whatever the hell she’s looking to do next.<br><br>THANK YEW SERENA <a href="https://t.co/vN547Srpo4">pic.twitter.com/vN547Srpo4</a>

    Mia Hamm @MiaHamm

    <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a> you are a warrior! Thank you, thank you, thank you!!

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    "I love Serena just as much as you guys do ... I just thought she would beat me ... She's Serena. Even to the last point ... that's just who she is. She's the greatest of all time. Period." <br><br>- Ajla Tomljanovic <a href="https://t.co/5wpJ5vEQGC">pic.twitter.com/5wpJ5vEQGC</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    andyroddick @andyroddick

    I love you <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a> It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend

    stan verrett @stanverrett

    Don’t be sad that it’s over, just be grateful that it happened. She gave us the privilege to witness greatness for far longer than any of us could have imagined, and inspired a generation of young women, in tennis and beyond. Serena Williams is the best to ever do it.

    Alex Morgan @alexmorgan13

    Serena fighting until the last point, always. You've given so much to tennis, and so much to womens sports. Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a>

    U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

    To <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a>:<br><br>𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮. 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/oOEpVXC3cO">pic.twitter.com/oOEpVXC3cO</a>

    Williams is one of the most prolific tennis stars of all time. She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, which is the most by any player in the Open Era and the second-most all-time behind Margaret Court.

    The 40-year-old has also won the most major matches by a woman in tennis history and has four Olympic gold medals.

    The list of Williams' accomplishments and accolades could go on and on, and it's going to be tough if we don't see her on the court again. However, she didn't rule out a return.

    "I don't think so, but you never know," Williams said when asked about unretiring.

