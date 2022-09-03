Serena Williams' GOAT Status Celebrated by Sports World After Final US Open Match

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Legends never die, but Serena Williams' historic career came to an end Friday night with a 5-7, 7-6 (4), 1-6 third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanović in the 2022 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows.

It was a tough ending for Williams, who announced in Vogue she would be "evolving away from" tennis after the U.S. Open to focus on other things, including growing her family with husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple have one daughter, Olympia.

Despite the loss, Williams' GOAT status was celebrated by fans, other athletes and celebrities on Twitter:

Williams is one of the most prolific tennis stars of all time. She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, which is the most by any player in the Open Era and the second-most all-time behind Margaret Court.

The 40-year-old has also won the most major matches by a woman in tennis history and has four Olympic gold medals.

The list of Williams' accomplishments and accolades could go on and on, and it's going to be tough if we don't see her on the court again. However, she didn't rule out a return.

"I don't think so, but you never know," Williams said when asked about unretiring.