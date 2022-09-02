J.T. Miller, Canucks Agree to New 7-Year, $56M Contract

Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Vancouver Canucks and J.T. Miller have agreed to terms on a new seven-year, $56 million contract, the franchise announced Friday.

Miller was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 campaign. He'll earn $5.25 million this season before his new contract, which is worth $8 million per year, kicks in during 2023-24.

In early July, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun noted that Miller could have been traded this summer and was drawing "lots of interest" on the market. At that point, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported the Canucks and Miller were far apart on contract negotiations.

However, Miller's agent, Brian Bartlett, told The Athletic's Harman Dayal on July 20 that he believed the two sides could work out a deal:

"I do think there's a realistic path for an extension with the Canucks. J.T. loves it in Vancouver. He feels like the team is improving. He loved his role there. His family likes the city.

"He would be on board with an extension. The part that we can't answer is at what value or level the team places on him. From our end, from J.T.'s end, there's a path forward on an extension, but it takes two to tango, I guess."

The 29-year-old was also included in trade rumors leading up to March's deadline, with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers being linked to a move for the veteran forward.

Miller had a career year with the Canucks in 2021-22, notching 32 goals and 67 assists for 99 points in 80 games. He has been a staple in the team's lineup since the 2019-20 season and has tallied 74 goals and 143 assists for 217 points in 202 games across three seasons.

At $8 million per year, Miller is set to become Vancouver's highest-paid player in 2023-24, topping the $7.85 million defenseman Quinn Hughes makes annually. According to CapFriendly, the franchise is more than $2.7 million over the salary cap for next season.

Miller began his career with the New York Rangers, who selected him 15th overall in the 2011 NHL draft. He made his debut during the 2012-13 season and became a regular in the New York lineup in 2014-15.

In 341 games with the Rangers across five-and-a-half seasons, he notched 72 goals and 100 assists for 172 points.

The Rangers traded Miller to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2017-18 campaign, and he tallied 23 goals and 42 assists for 65 points in 94 games for the franchise. The Bolts later traded him to the Canucks, and the rest, as they say, is history.