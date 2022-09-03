AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 2

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 2September 3, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on September 2.
This is the final show before Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, so this was Tony Khan's last chance to make any changes to the card and hype up the show.
Following their defeat last week, Ortiz and Ruby Soho were given a rematch for the AAA mixed tag titles against Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara.
QT Marshall battled Ricky Starks, and The Best Friends took on The Dark Order and Hangman Page in a trios match to see who gets to fight The Elite this weekend in the finals of the AEW World Trios tournament.
Let's look at what happened on Friday's show.
The Dark Order and Adam Page vs. Best Friends
- Page's reaction to everything with Danhausen was hilarious, but Danhausen's presence felt unnecessary. He got a nice little pop, but the match did not benefit from his inclusion.
- Hangman holding Silver like a baby was also an odd thing to include, but it was also kind of funny if you like that kind of comedy.
- Chris Jericho wasn't yelling as much on commentary as he usually does. It was nice.
- Page's top rope moonsault always looks good. He might not hit 450s and shooting star presses, but the moves he does do from the top rope are usually performed with great precision.
Rampage began with Orange Cassidy and "Hangman" Adam Page in the ring to begin the match for their teams. Danhausen showed up to curse Page, so the ref ejected him. Hangman actually seemed to be upset that the ref sent him away.
Once John Silver was tagged in, The Best Friends began to dominate. Throughout the break, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor controlled the action, but Page began to mount some offense just as the show returned.
Alex Reynolds also had some offense, but neither team had the upper hand for more than a few moves during the second half of the match.
After Hangman failed to hit The Buckshot Lariat, Silver was able to score the win for his team by rolling up Taylor. The match started off with some comedy that may or may not hit depending on your own preference, but as it progressed, everything started to click. This was a solid outing from all six men.
Winners: The Dark Order and Adam Page
Grade: B-
Rey Fenix vs Blake Christian
- Fenix may make the occasional misstep, but it's easily forgivable when everything else he does looks so smooth.
- The superkick Fenix hit looked awesome. Christian snapped his head to the side to sell at the perfect moment.
Rey Fenix stepped out of the tag team division for the night to take on Blake Christian in a singles match.
While the match was fast-paced, it was also just fast in general. After just a couple minutes of high-flying action, the former AEW tag team champions scored the win by pinfall.
This was a fun little sprint, but it was too short to be anything special. At least Christian looked good on national TV, even in defeat.
Winner: Rey Fenix
Grade: C
