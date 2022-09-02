Jalen Thompson, Cardinals Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $40M

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals and free safety Jalen Thompson agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension with $24.5 million guaranteed, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Thompson, a fifth-round selection in the 2019 supplemental draft, is now tied to the Cardinals through 2025. Arizona confirmed that it signed Thompson to a contract extension but did not disclose terms.

The former Washington State star amassed 121 tackles and three interceptions last season.

