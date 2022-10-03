Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold 'Not Close' to Return from Injury; Will Be 'A While'

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold reportedly isn't close to returning from a high-ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darnold suffered the injury in Carolina's preseason finale against Buffalo when Bills defensive lineman C.J. Brewer landed on his ankle. He wasn't able to put any pressure on his foot before exiting.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Aug. 29 that the franchise was anticipating Darnold would be sidelined for four-to-six weeks.

The injury was a continuation of what has been a disappointing NFL career for Darnold, who has been hampered by several ailments since being selected by the New York Jets third overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

The 25-year-old has never appeared in more than 13 games in a season and only played in 12 games during the 2021 campaign.

Luckily for the Panthers, Baker Mayfield was named the team's starting quarterback for Week 1, and he figures to remain the team's starter throughout the 2022 campaign. However, with Darnold sidelined for the foreseeable, P.J. Walker will continue to back up Mayfield.

The Panthers are currently 1-3 and third place in the NFC South after Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.