Fred Couples Shades Cam Smith's Explanation for Joining LIV Golf, Leaving PGA Tour

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Fred Couples doesn't think much of LIV Golf, nor does he care for the explanations former PGA Tour players offer for why they have joined the controversial league.

Cameron Smith told Evin Priest of Golf Digest that one of the main reasons he made the jump to LIV is because of the schedule.

"I'll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven't been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing," Smith said.

The Australian star added he missed events like "friends' weddings, birthday parties and seeing your mates having a great time at rugby league games" while living in the United States to play on the PGA Tour.

Couples must have read the interview, based on the cheeky tweet he sent out:

The crowning achievement of Smith's career came in July when he won the Open Championship. He followed that up with two more appearances on the PGA Tour before officially signing with LIV Golf.

The upstart league is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The Saudi government has garnered widespread criticism for human rights violations.

Couples, who has consistently spoken out about players' signing up to play for LIV, joined the PGA Tour in 1980. The 62-year-old has 33 career wins from the PGA Tour, European Tour and Champions Tour. He won the 1992 Masters and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2013.