Jets Rumors: C.J. Mosley's Contract Restructured to Create Nearly $12M in Cap Space

C.J. Mosley (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly agreed to restructure his five-year, $85 million contract to create an extra $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Jets converted $14.9 million of Mosley's $16 million base salary into a signing bonus and added two void years to the deal, which runs through the 2024 NFL season.

New York was projected at nearly $3 million over its salary allotment ahead of Week 1. Now it ranks eighth in the league with $9.3 million in cap space available, per OverTheCap.

Mosley ranked fourth in the NFL with 168 total tackles last season. He also tallied two sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles across 16 appearances. Despite the solid baseline numbers, he received a poor 42 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

The 30-year-old four-time Pro Bowler remains the Jets' projected starter at middle linebacker, so his play will be vital as New York tries to improve defensively after giving up the league's most yards per game (397.6) in 2021.

In August, the University of Alabama product expressed confidence there were "a lot of positive signs" throughout training camp.

"We're on a whole 'nother level, I feel," Mosley said. "We've been in this system a whole year together, coaches and players, players and coaches. The learning curve from last year to now is very dramatic. You can see the guys competing and working together, trying to get better."

His individual play is also important because the structure of his contract will make him a cut candidate next offseason with the potential for $17 million in cap savings for New York in 2023, per Spotrac.

It'll likely take a return to Pro Bowl form to stay with the Jets beyond this season. He last made the NFL's All-Star Game in 2018.

Mosley and the Jets kick off the regular season on Sept. 11 when they host the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium.