WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 2

Credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey hit the ring, determined to have her suspension overturned. WWE official Adam Pearce interrupted and was given a letter by The Baddest Woman on the Planet to read out loud to the WWE Universe.

Within it was the official ruling that Rousey's suspension has been lifted. Pearce, unhappy with the decision, revealed that if he had his way, he would have fired the former SmackDown Women's champion.

He went on a rant, complaining about the stress of his job among other things, and insulted Rousey to put an exclamation point on it. The UFC Hall of Famer responded with an armbar that left ol' Scrap Iron writhing in pain.

Rousey is one of the most over babyfaces on the roster suddenly, thanks to WWE's willingness to let her be an ass-kicker rather than stubbornly shoving her into the role of sports entertainer. She is thriving and while her promos are still far from great, they are a hell of a lot more natural than they were during her first few months back.

If she continues this storyline as the anti-authority, independent, badass woman, she will be among the most popular in the industry sooner rather than later.

Grade

A

Top Moments