Jazz Rumors: Conley, Bogdanovic, Clarkson Being shopped After Donovan Mitchell Trade

The Utah Jazz's fire sale has commenced in the wake of Donovan Mitchell being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per The Athletic's Tony Jones, the Jazz are "engaged in trade conversations" around several veterans on their roster, most notably Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday the Cavs were trading Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round draft picks and two pick swaps to Utah for Mitchell.

