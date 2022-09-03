    2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ideal Scenarios, Selections for 12-Team League

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 3, 2022

    2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ideal Scenarios, Selections for 12-Team League

    0 of 4

      Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

      If your fantasy football league hasn't drafted yet, then congratulations.

      Because you waited as long as possible to do it, the proximity to the 2022 NFL season provides you with more information then anyone whose selections are already in the books.

      The preseason contests are finished. The 53-man rosters are set. Injury issues have either come to light or been put to rest.

      Twists and turns surely await in the regular season, but you at least have a good snapshot of where everything stands entering the campaign. Let's use that information, then, to run through a three-round mock, courtesy of the FantasyPros Mock Draft Simulator, and provide strategic tips for different parts of the opening round.

    3-Round Mock Draft

    1 of 4

      Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Round 1

      1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

      3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      5. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      6. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      7. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      8. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      9. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      10. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      11. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      12. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

      Round 2

      13. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      14. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      16. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      17. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      18. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      19. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

      20. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      21. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      22. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      23. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

      24. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      Round 3

      25. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      26. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      27. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      28. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      29. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      30. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      31. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

      32. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      33. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      34. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      35. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      36. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    Early First-Round Strategy

    2 of 4

      Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

      Certain league formats might change this, but chances are, if you're holding a top-four pick, you should almost certainly spend it on a running back.

      The real-life NFL may prioritize the passing game, but in the fantasy realm, featured running backs still reign supreme.

      Two things drive up their value. The first is their overall scarcity. Top-shelf running backs who possess both a star ceiling and an elevated floor are seen only slightly more often than Bigfoot. The second is their potential for points.

      Get the No. 1 pick, and you should pounce on Jonathan Taylor the second your draft starts. Grab a different selection in the top four, and your pool of potential picks—particularly in a league with standard scoring—arguably shouldn't run deeper than Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Middle First-Round Strategy

    3 of 4

      Ethan Miller/Getty Images

      If you're drafting in the middle of the first round, it's all about reading the room and responding accordingly.

      In other words, your league mates will inadvertently let you know which selection to make.

      If there's an early run on running backs, then you can grab Cooper Kupp or Justin Jefferson without any real debate. The former just paced the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16). The latter has piled up 3,016 receiving yards and 17 touchdown grabs across his first two NFL seasons.

      In certain leagues, though, Kupp or Jefferson may not reach the middle of the first round. For that matter, Ja'Marr Chase and Davante Adams might be gone, too. If that's the case, you can either pounce on a falling running back from the top tier or snatch up someone like Dalvin Cook, who enters bargain territory if he's on the board past the first five or six picks.

    Late First-Round Strategy

    4 of 4

      Rob Carr/Getty Images

      If you haven't noticed yet, first-round running backs are kind of our jam. However, there aren't 12 elites at the position, so not everyone will have a first-round talent at the position available to them.

      For those drafters, we recommend a full embrace of pass-catchers.

      If you're selecting outside of the top six and Kupp is still on the board, he might have to be your pick. The same applies to Jefferson, although he might land closer to the eighth pick or so, especially in a standard-scoring league.

      Those aren't the only pass-catchers worth your first-round attention, though. Ja'Marr Chase could be a massive steal at the back end of the round. The same goes for Davante Adams, who could establish a rapid rhythm with his Raiders quarterback (and former college quarterback) Derek Carr. And don't forget about Travis Kelce, who's always good for huge numbers and could see more targets than ever with Tyreek Hill out of Kansas City.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X