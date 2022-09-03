2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ideal Scenarios, Selections for 12-Team League

0 of 4

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

If your fantasy football league hasn't drafted yet, then congratulations.

Because you waited as long as possible to do it, the proximity to the 2022 NFL season provides you with more information then anyone whose selections are already in the books.

The preseason contests are finished. The 53-man rosters are set. Injury issues have either come to light or been put to rest.

Twists and turns surely await in the regular season, but you at least have a good snapshot of where everything stands entering the campaign. Let's use that information, then, to run through a three-round mock, courtesy of the FantasyPros Mock Draft Simulator, and provide strategic tips for different parts of the opening round.

