Fantasy Football 2022: Sleeper WRs to Target in Updated Flex Rankings

1 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Rostered: 29 percent of leagues

Projected fantasy points (PPR): 146.1

Fantasy managers in redraft leagues have varying philosophies when it comes to taking a chance on rookies when it gets to the reserve players portion of their drafts.

Some managers prefer to go with a "known" veteran, even if that player has an injury history or is looking at a diminished snap share, and wait to see if any of the rookies break out. )This is, it bears repeating and obviously, only applicable to redraft leagues, though in keeper leagues, rookies can have even more value as so many top players are off the board when drafts begin.)

But other managers are keen to take a chance on a rookie who stood out in training camp or the preseason and, by all appearances, stands to command a healthy portion of the snap share. This season, Jets rookie Garrett Wilson could be that player.

Wilson was an anchor of Ohio State's passing game in 2021, totaling 12 receiving touchdowns to go along with more than 1,000 receiving yards. Per FantasyPros' Andrew Erickson, Wilson enjoyed the 12th-highest passer rating in all of FBS when targeted (141.7). What's more, he did that while competing for targets with Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

With the Jets, No. 10 overall selection Wilson once again finds himself in an offense with no shortage of receiving weapons for quarterback Zach Wilson, including Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. But wideout Wilson has proven that he can elbow his way to the top of the snap share. It's not beyond the realm of possibility that he could win favor as Zach Wilson's top target.

If you're looking for reserves and you have the choice of a third-string (or worse) veteran or an unknown commodity in a rookie, Wilson's potential ceiling should sway you. He's ranked No. 137 overall and WR51 among flex players by FantasyPros.