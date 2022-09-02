Video: Texans Surprise Uvalde High School Football Team With New Uniforms

Uvalde High School (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

The NFL's Houston Texans donated new uniforms and equipment to the Uvalde High School football team on Friday.

ABC's Good Morning America was on hand for the ceremony:

A mass shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School in May left 19 students and two teachers dead

The tragedy was one of several mass shootings in the United States in 2022, leading to a renewed push for further gun controls. In June, President Joe Biden signed the most significant gun-control legislation in decades after it received bipartisan political support in the Senate and House.

The Texans previously donated $400,000 to Robb School Memorial Fund in June, including contributions from the team's players.

"Texans care about Texans, especially in times of triumph and tragedy," Texans CEO Cal McNair said. "I'm so proud of our players for championing this effort and was inspired to support our neighbors in Uvalde alongside them. I also know we have a great responsibility to lend our voices to important and meaningful conversations that bring awareness to senseless gun violence."

The franchise also announced as part of Friday's ceremony they will wear a "Uvalde Strong" decal on their helmets for their Sept. 11 season-opening home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Uvalde High School plays its home opener Friday night when it takes on C.C. Winn High School. The Coyotes beat Carrizo Springs High School in their first game of the season last week.