Top Landing Spots for Free-Agent Defenseman P.K. Subban

The NHL season is fast approaching, and with training camps set to open in a few weeks, there are still a few big-name free agents still available. After Phil Kessel signed with the Vegas Golden Knights last week, none of the remaining free agents has the kind of star profile of P.K. Subban.

At 33 years old, Subban is headed into his 13th season and is coming off a three-year stint with the New Jersey Devils, which saw two of his worst point-production seasons as well as lower-than-average possession stats at 5-on-5.

Last season, his CorsiFor percentage was fifth on the Devils among defensemen, but his expected goals percentage was second-best with the D corps. At one point in his career, Subban was a key figure on the power play, but that’s evaporated the past two years. Considering the Devils were a lottery team, it’s a bit more damning than it seems.

Subban is still out there in search of an opportunity with another team, and at this point, you’ve got to think looking for a team in pursuit of a Stanley Cup would get priority. Then again, a healthy dose of ice time and the opportunity to show he’s still got it could be just as appealing. But which places make sense for the 2013 Norris Trophy Winner? Let’s look around the league.