Collin Sexton Rumors: Jazz Don't Plan to Flip Guard After Sign-and-Trade with Cavs

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz acquired point guard Collin Sexton in a sign-and-trade as part of the deal that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, and they reportedly plan to hold onto him.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast that while there was some speculation Utah would flip Sexton in another deal, he was told the 23-year-old won't be going anywhere.

"I checked in, because I wondered could they reroute Collin Sexton? Maybe to the Lakers, for example, you know," Windhorst said at the 18:56 mark. "But I was told no, that Sexton's gonna be in Utah, at least that's the plan."

