Lakers' LeBron James on Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers Trade: 'Super Dope'

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers' old face of the franchise apparently approves of the team's new superstar.

LeBron James said the Cavaliers' trade for Donovan Mitchell was "super dope" in a tweet Thursday:

Cleveland traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two picks swaps (2026 and 2028) for Mitchell, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move came seemingly out of nowhere after nearly two months of rumors portraying the New York Knicks as the overwhelming favorite to land Mitchell. Cleveland was considered a deep dark horse and had pulled out of trade talks until reengaging Tuesday, per Wojnarowski.

Mitchell joins a backcourt already featuring an All-Star in Darius Garland, along with All-Star center Jarrett Allen and a promising young big man in Evan Mobley.

The Cavs have not reached the playoffs since James' second departure in 2018. The franchise has not made the playoffs without James on its roster since the 1997-98 season.

Suffice it to say the Cavs believe that streak is ending this season.