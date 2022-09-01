Knicks Fans Heartbroken After Donovan Mitchell Gets Traded from Jazz to Cavaliers
Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been connected in trade rumors to the New York Knicks for months, but he'll be a Cleveland Cavalier instead after the Cavs pulled off a stunning move to land the three-time All-Star on Thursday.
Ultimately, the Knicks and Jazz simply weren't able to see eye to eye on the draft capital requests.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Word was New York's final, best offer for Donovan Mitchell included two unprotected first-round picks. Cleveland's ultimate package features three, plus two pick swaps that are also unprotected, sources said. Utah always made it clear they were hunting for future draft capital.
Some Knicks fans on Twitter were clearly upset that their team didn't land Mitchell, who very well could help turn the Cleveland Cavaliers into an Eastern Conference powerhouse (Warning: strong language used):
Duke 😈 @MacMittens27
As a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> fan I'm disappointed. Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland is fuckin crazy. <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a> just can't do 💩 right. I really don't know why I still root for this team. I truly don't. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ImGoneGoCryInTheCar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ImGoneGoCryInTheCar</a>
bc @crksinmrperfec1
Donovan mitchell goes to cavs Not surprised..the knicks most clueless org in sports! Period! And you cant argue with that its a fact im disgusted with franchise.we signed rj grt we didnt improve at all..real knick fans will agree not clueless youngins <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/knicks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#knicks</a>
Jae Viray @jae_viray
Lmao and smh. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/knicks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#knicks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYK</a> lose out on donovan mitchell. Sell the damn team James Dolan!! What a shitty shitty owner you are!! <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a>
Naturally, the memes started rolling in as well.
However, others realized the massive price tag associated with Mitchell and provided some nuance to the discussion.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In fact, nearly all Knicks fans would have LOVED Mitchell coming to MSG.<br><br>And some were willing to give up anything/everything via trade to bring him home. <br><br>However, from what I've seen, the majority of Knicks fans only wanted to trade for Mitchell if the price was right...
The Michael Kay Show @TMKSESPN
"If I'm a Knicks fan I feel good now," - <a href="https://twitter.com/Rosenbergradio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rosenbergradio</a> after seeing the Mitchell trade. Do you agree <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> fans? <br><br>1-800-919-3776 to join the conversation!<br><br>LISTEN LIVE: <a href="https://t.co/iwGsGQMHLB">https://t.co/iwGsGQMHLB</a>
IMSPLASHYYY💧 @camsosplashyy
As a Knicks fan why the hell would u want Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson to be ur backcourt there both really good but both struggle defensively THIS is perfect for the Cavs who have good defensive pieces around DMITCH ( DG isn’t a bad defense guard) IM a happy Knicks fan
Ultimately, the Knicks held on to their picks and young players, including RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.
They may not have made the Mitchell move, and making the playoffs will be a fight in a tough, deep Eastern Conference, but the future has not been mortgaged as the Knicks give themselves more options to improve in upcoming years.