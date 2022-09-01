Knicks Fans Heartbroken After Donovan Mitchell Gets Traded from Jazz to Cavaliers

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been connected in trade rumors to the New York Knicks for months, but he'll be a Cleveland Cavalier instead after the Cavs pulled off a stunning move to land the three-time All-Star on Thursday.

Ultimately, the Knicks and Jazz simply weren't able to see eye to eye on the draft capital requests.

Some Knicks fans on Twitter were clearly upset that their team didn't land Mitchell, who very well could help turn the Cleveland Cavaliers into an Eastern Conference powerhouse (Warning: strong language used):

Naturally, the memes started rolling in as well.

However, others realized the massive price tag associated with Mitchell and provided some nuance to the discussion.

Ultimately, the Knicks held on to their picks and young players, including RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.

They may not have made the Mitchell move, and making the playoffs will be a fight in a tough, deep Eastern Conference, but the future has not been mortgaged as the Knicks give themselves more options to improve in upcoming years.