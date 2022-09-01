X

    Knicks Fans Heartbroken After Donovan Mitchell Gets Traded from Jazz to Cavaliers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist II

    Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

    Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been connected in trade rumors to the New York Knicks for months, but he'll be a Cleveland Cavalier instead after the Cavs pulled off a stunning move to land the three-time All-Star on Thursday.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN.

    Ultimately, the Knicks and Jazz simply weren't able to see eye to eye on the draft capital requests.

    Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

    Word was New York's final, best offer for Donovan Mitchell included two unprotected first-round picks. Cleveland's ultimate package features three, plus two pick swaps that are also unprotected, sources said. Utah always made it clear they were hunting for future draft capital.

    Some Knicks fans on Twitter were clearly upset that their team didn't land Mitchell, who very well could help turn the Cleveland Cavaliers into an Eastern Conference powerhouse (Warning: strong language used):

    Duke 😈 @MacMittens27

    As a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> fan I'm disappointed. Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland is fuckin crazy. <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a> just can't do 💩 right. I really don't know why I still root for this team. I truly don't. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ImGoneGoCryInTheCar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ImGoneGoCryInTheCar</a>

    Jabari @Jabari1414

    Us knicks fans sick over that Donovan Mitchell trade

    bc @crksinmrperfec1

    Donovan mitchell goes to cavs Not surprised..the knicks most clueless org in sports! Period! And you cant argue with that its a fact im disgusted with franchise.we signed rj grt we didnt improve at all..real knick fans will agree not clueless youngins <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#knicks</a>

    SPORTS JIM …LETS GO METS ! 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @AMetsFanForLife

    Knicks screw up trade for Mitchell who actually wanted to play for the Knicks… embarrassing!!!

    Jae Viray @jae_viray

    Lmao and smh. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#knicks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYK</a> lose out on donovan mitchell. Sell the damn team James Dolan!! What a shitty shitty owner you are!! <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a>

    Naturally, the memes started rolling in as well.

    RingerNBA @ringernba

    Knicks fans: “Donavan Mitchell is OTW, let’s goooo 😤”<br><br>The Cavs: *actually trade for Donovan Mitchell*<br><br>Knicks fans: <a href="https://t.co/VPbNH5mWEx">pic.twitter.com/VPbNH5mWEx</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Knicks fans: “Donovan Mitchell will be a Knick this summer” <a href="https://t.co/qhylX6cOUG">pic.twitter.com/qhylX6cOUG</a>

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Knicks fans: “Donovan Mitchell will be on the New York Knicks” <br><br>Cavaliers: <a href="https://t.co/xENuz8STwT">pic.twitter.com/xENuz8STwT</a>

    theScore @theScore

    Knicks fans seeing them lose out on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. 😬<a href="https://t.co/BqCrGecs1l">pic.twitter.com/BqCrGecs1l</a>

    Isaac K. Lee @IsaacKLee

    knicks fans hearing about the mitchell trade <a href="https://t.co/aEwmxhXdQj">pic.twitter.com/aEwmxhXdQj</a>

    However, others realized the massive price tag associated with Mitchell and provided some nuance to the discussion.

    Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

    In fact, nearly all Knicks fans would have LOVED Mitchell coming to MSG.<br><br>And some were willing to give up anything/everything via trade to bring him home. <br><br>However, from what I've seen, the majority of Knicks fans only wanted to trade for Mitchell if the price was right...

    The Michael Kay Show @TMKSESPN

    "If I'm a Knicks fan I feel good now," - <a href="https://twitter.com/Rosenbergradio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rosenbergradio</a> after seeing the Mitchell trade. Do you agree <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> fans? <br><br>1-800-919-3776 to join the conversation!<br><br>LISTEN LIVE: <a href="https://t.co/iwGsGQMHLB">https://t.co/iwGsGQMHLB</a>

    IMSPLASHYYY💧 @camsosplashyy

    As a Knicks fan why the hell would u want Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson to be ur backcourt there both really good but both struggle defensively THIS is perfect for the Cavs who have good defensive pieces around DMITCH ( DG isn’t a bad defense guard) IM a happy Knicks fan

    Peter John 🍌 @KavzTv_

    God I hate being a Knicks fan sometimes but probably best we didn’t trade for Mitchell.

    Cynical Knicks Fan @cynicalknicks

    I’m so proud of Leon, man. He did a great job. We keep all the young guns, and have a great direction moving forward. Giving up all that for Donovan Mitchell is just a classic Knicks move that wouldn’t end well. Now time to move Randle.

    Ultimately, the Knicks held on to their picks and young players, including RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.

    They may not have made the Mitchell move, and making the playoffs will be a fight in a tough, deep Eastern Conference, but the future has not been mortgaged as the Knicks give themselves more options to improve in upcoming years.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.