Warriors' Steve Kerr Says 'I’d Love to Coach' Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Steve Kerr has had the luxury of coaching two of the best NBA players in history with the Golden State Warriors, but there's one current superstar he would love the opportunity to work with.

In an interview with Egyptian sports outlet FilGoal, Kerr revealed Giannis Antetokounmpo is the one player he would like to coach.

"I would love to coach Giannis," Kerr explained, "he’s a great player, but he seems also like a great person."

It's not hard to see why any coach in the league would want to have Antetokounmpo. The 27-year-old is arguably the best player in the NBA today. He has averaged at least 26.9 points per game in each of the past five seasons and is an elite defensive player.

Milwaukee Bucks fans can relax because the two-time NBA MVP is under contract for three more seasons with a player option for 2025-26. There's no indication he is unhappy in his current situation, so don't worry about him going anywhere.

Kerr was put in one of the best situations a first-time head coach could get when he was hired by the Warriors in May 2014. They were coming off a 51-win season in 2013-14 under Mark Jackson but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The addition of Kerr combined with the evolution of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green into superstars turned the Warriors into a juggernaut.

After the 2016 season, when the Warriors famously blew a 3-1 series lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, they brought in Kevin Durant as a free agent. They played in the NBA Finals in each of Durant's three seasons with the club, winning in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Injuries knocked the Warriors off track for two seasons before they returned to form last season. Kerr led them to their fourth NBA title in eight seasons with a victory over the Boston Celtics in the Finals.