Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for All Out 2022 Match CardSeptember 1, 2022
Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for All Out 2022 Match Card
- AEW World Championship: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley (c)
- Four-Way Match to Determine the AEW Interim Women's Champion: Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Britt Baker
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed
- TBS Championship: Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)
- Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
- Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
- FTR and Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns
- Casino Ladder Match for Future Shot at the AEW World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Rush vs. Andrade vs. Dante Martin vs. JOKER
- All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (c) vs. Kip Sabian
- FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker
- All Out Zero Hour Preshow: Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Donald Wood (DW)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
All Elite Wrestling returns to Chicago Sunday night for what is traditionally one of its biggest pay-per-views of the year, All Out.
The 2022 edition features a loaded card, headlined by hometown hero CM Punk challenging undisputed AEW world champion Jon Moxley.
Here is the rest of the card as of Thursday morning:
Also scheduled are the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship pitting The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. the winners of the semifinal match between The Dark Order and Hangman Page vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, which takes place Friday on Rampage.
Our contributors are:
Donald Wood
Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns
Do you think it's necessary for champions to have title defenses at every PPV?
The difference between All Elite Wrestling and WWE is the number of PPVs. In AEW, there are only four major events per year, making it much more necessary for champions to defend their titles during cornerstone PPVs.
In Wardlow’s case, though, he earns far more credibility working a match against talented performers and fan favorites without the championship on the line than a simple one-sided squash match where he successfully defends his belt.
Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
Is this the right time to crown The Acclaimed as the new tag team champions?
Absolutely not. While The Acclaimed have turned into one of the most entertaining acts on AEW TV, that doesn’t translate to a run with the tag team titles.
In a division stacked with serious talent and world championship-caliber performers, they are a midcard act that provides entertainment value. They are the Danhausen of the tag team division, and no one is calling for him to win the world title.
Graham Matthews
Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Britt Baker
Between Hayter and Storm, who would you rather see win the title for the first time?
Toni Storm absolutely should be the one to take the title at All Out. Not only would she have won it anyway if it were her and Thunder Rosa one-on-on-one, but I also have no clue what Storm does next if she fails to win the belt again.
Hayter should be breaking away from Britt Baker soon, but that feud doesn't necessarily have to be over the title.
Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns
Are you excited to see The Motor City Machine Guns in AEW, and should they join the company full-time?
As someone who grew up on The Motor City Machine Guns in TNA (and still enjoys their work currently in Impact), I'm stoked that they're coming into AEW for this six-man tag at All Out.
They are a tremendous team and arguably one of the best in the world. Seeing them mix it up with FTR is going to be a blast, and I'd be all for them coming in full-time eventually as long as they have direction and aren't relegated to AEW Dark constantly.
Jeff J (Managing Producer)
Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
What kind of involvement do you think Daniel Garcia will have in this match?
I think this will be a clean match similar to Jericho-Moxley, with Bryan claiming the victory with no outside interference.
I can see Garcia joining Bryan in the ring to receive his respect, formally break away from Jericho and join the Blackpool Combat Club.
Athena vs. Jade Cargill
Is Athena the right choice to take the TBS title from Cargill?
I don't think Athena is the right choice because no current AEW women's wrestler can be the correct choice. AEW has done an abysmal job building its women's division. They barely receive airtime on Dynamite, and some of their "hottest" feuds and intriguing matchups are related to YouTube obscurity.
Every worthy competitor gets nerfed either in their lackluster storylines or they lose credibility from a haphazard hot shot to a title match they end up losing.
At this point, if you book Athena to win, you hope the "shock" of snapping Cargill's undefeated streak will make waves. I'm not sure a loss would even matter for her, because the TBS champion gets about a match per month on the network her title represents.
The right choice would be to better invest in women's wrestling in order to establish credibility and excitement.
Kevin Berge
Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
In your own opinion, who do you think Tony Khan should book to win here?
Swerve in Our Glory needs the win. It is all about timing.
While The Acclaimed are extremely popular, Swerve and Lee won the titles less than two months back with no serious challengers until now.
This will be their first hurdle and an important moment to define the reign of the current champions. If they are looking for a reign that rivals Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page, Swerve in Our Glory cannot lose in their first PPV title defense.
Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Britt Baker
Between Shida and Baker, who would you rather see win the title for the second time in this bout?
Much like current AEW champion Jon Moxley, Shida got the rough deal in her first reign as AEW women's champion. The roster was still developing, and she spent most of her run in the pandemic era without a full crowd.
If anyone deserves a second chance this early, it's Shida, who could use the rub and follow Rosa's ideal by defending the title around the world.
Anthony Mango
Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
Offer an argument for why Christian should win this match
Christian Cage is the wily veteran. Jungle Boy could nearly have the match won, but Cage could do some underhanded tactic to squeak out a victory by the skin of his teeth. Then, that gives him room to say Jungle Boy should have stayed under his learning tree.
A follow-up match could see Jungle Boy learn from his mistake and get the win. Of course, that's only if you want to extend the feud.
If this is it, then Jungle Boy absolutely should win.
Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
If you were booking this match, how would it play out and how would Daniel Garcia be involved?
After a strong back-and-forth match with both having their fair share on top, something should happen where the referee is down and Garcia is positioned as needing to choose between supporting Danielson or Jericho.
Ultimately, it's more fun if he turns on the Jericho Appreciation Society and joins Blackpool Combat Club, so let's see Garcia decide to cost Jericho the match and start a feud with someone like Sammy Guevara out of this.
Erik Beaston
Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
Do you think Ricky Starks is ready to be in the hunt for the world title or should he get a run with the TNT Championship first?
Starks has the charisma to be a main event star now. The passion and intensity he has shown in his promo opportunities have been off the charts. With that said, he has not built up the equity with audiences in a role that high on the card to this point.
Look no further than the ill-advised TV program with The Factory.
He needs to build toward that main event position with higher-profile opponents before he is tossed into the deep end. There's something to be said for the respect he can earn from the fans rather than being positioned as a "chosen one" of sorts, thus opening him up for a backlash from the audience.
Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
Offer an argument for why Jungle Boy should win this match
Jungle Boy should win because if he does not, what is the point of the program?
Christian has been great but this feels like a feud designed to put Jungle Boy over and elevate his star.
Anything else and all that is accomplished is a win for a dastardly heel who is already over.
Predictions
- Punk (EB, GM, AM) vs. Moxley (JJ, KB)
- Storm (DW, EB, GM, KB, AM) vs. Shida vs. Hayter vs. Baker (JJ)
- Swerve In Our Glory (DW, EB, GM, KB, AM, JJ) vs. The Acclaimed
- Athena (GM, JJ) vs. Cargill (DW, EB, KB, AM)
- Danielson (DW, EB, GM, KB, AM, JJ) vs. Jericho
- Starks (DW, EB, GM) vs. Hobbs (JJ, KB, AM)
- Wardlow and FTR (DW, EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM) vs. Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns
- Jungle Boy (EB, JJ, AM) vs. Cage (DW, GM, KB)
- Claudio vs. Yuta vs. Rush vs. Andrade (GM, KB) vs. Fenix vs. Penta vs. Martin vs. JOKER (EB, JJ, AM)
- PAC (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM) vs. Sabian
- Hook (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM) vs. Parker
- Kingston (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM) vs. Ishii
All respondents' picks are represented by their initials next to their choices.