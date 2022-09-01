Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for All Out 2022 Match Card

1 of 7

Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Do you think it's necessary for champions to have title defenses at every PPV?

The difference between All Elite Wrestling and WWE is the number of PPVs. In AEW, there are only four major events per year, making it much more necessary for champions to defend their titles during cornerstone PPVs.

In Wardlow’s case, though, he earns far more credibility working a match against talented performers and fan favorites without the championship on the line than a simple one-sided squash match where he successfully defends his belt.

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

Is this the right time to crown The Acclaimed as the new tag team champions?

Absolutely not. While The Acclaimed have turned into one of the most entertaining acts on AEW TV, that doesn’t translate to a run with the tag team titles.

In a division stacked with serious talent and world championship-caliber performers, they are a midcard act that provides entertainment value. They are the Danhausen of the tag team division, and no one is calling for him to win the world title.