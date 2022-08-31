Dan Patrick: Urban Meyer a Possible Option for Nebraska, Arizona State, per Insider

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Urban Meyer has remained without a coaching gig since his disastrous stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But according to Dan Patrick, Meyer could eventually make his way to Nebraska.

"I had some correspondence with my college football source," he said on the Dan Patrick Show Wednesday. "We were talking about Meyer, I said, 'Could you see Meyer going back into coaching?' You know what my source said? '[Executive producer Paul Pabst's] on to something with Nebraska.' ... Let's say Nebraska could be in play for Meyer. Maybe."

Patrick added that his source also listed Arizona State as a possible landing spot for Meyer if he returned to coaching.

There's no denying that Meyer has had immense success at the college level. In stints with Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18) he recorded a 187-32 record, took his teams to 14 bowl games and won three national championships.

He was a controversial figure at both Florida and Ohio State—he had 31 players who were arrested during his time with the Gators and was put on administrative leave at Ohio State, before retiring, after allegedly knowing a member of his coaching staff, Zach Smith, had abused his wife but kept him on staff. However, his successes on the field still led to him ultimately getting a shot in the NFL with the Jaguars.

Meyer was a divisive figure with the Jags, too, and didn't have any success on the field, as he was fired after going 2-11 in the 2021 season. Meyer himself created controversy after controversy during his brief time in the NFL, which should be a consideration for any college program that potentially considers him down the line.

The Cornhuskers are certainly struggling enough on the field in the Scott Frost era to consider a risky hire, however. In five seasons under Frost, Nebraska has gone just 15-30 and opened the 2022 campaign with a loss to Northwestern in Dublin.

For a once-proud program, the Frost tenure has been a disaster.

Arizona State, likewise, has not had major success since bringing aboard former NFL head coach Herm Edwards, though it's been far more tenable than the Frost era. Under Edwards, the Sun Devils are 25-18 in four seasons, with three bowl appearances.

Perhaps with the Pac-12 in flux, given the forthcoming departures of USC and UCLA, a program like Arizona State might see an opportunity to move atop the conference under a coach like Meyer.

The team's on-field product would likely improve, given Meyer's resume in the college game. But they would be taking on everything else that comes with a Meyer hierarchy, too.