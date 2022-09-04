Mandy Rose Wins at WWE Worlds Collide to Unify NXT, NXT UK Women's Championship

Photo credit: WWE.com

Mandy Rose beat Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat match at WWE Worlds Collide on Sunday to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships.

The wheels were set in motion for the bout on August 16 when Davenport made her surprise debut on NXT by confronting Indi Hartwell backstage and later defeating her in a singles match.

After the win, Davenport declared herself the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship because of the fact that she had been the No. 1 contender for the NXT UK Women's Championship when WWE announced it was folding NXT UK to create NXT Europe next year.

Davenport called for an NXT Women's Championship match against Rose at Worlds Collide, but she was interrupted by Satomura, who entered the event having held the NXT UK women's title for well over 400 days.

Satomura announced her intention to face Rose in a unification match, but when Davenport interjected herself, The Final Boss changed her focus to a Triple Threat, and the match was made official.

There was a great deal of anticipation entering Sunday's match because of the fact that Rose and Satomura are two of the most dominant women's champions in recent WWE history.

Ahead of Worlds Collide, Rose had held the NXT Women's Championship for over 300 days, giving her the third-longest reign behind only Asuka and Shayna Baszler.

Meanwhile, Satomura's NXT UK women's title run was second only to Alba Fyre, who held the championship for 649 days before dropping it to the Japanese star.

Adding even more intrigue to the match was the presence of Davenport, who is a rising star at the age of 26 and was in position to win her first gold of any kind in WWE.

In the end, the NXT decision-makers chose to carry on with Rose's reign and further cement her as the female face of the brand.

Rose has improved by leaps and bounds and turned herself into a megastar in NXT, and unifying the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships is just the latest in a long line of huge accomplishments she has achieved over the past year.

