Cowboys News: Michael Gallup Would Return from Injury Week 1 If It Was Super Bowl

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Michael Gallup isn't expected to play Week 1 as he recovers from his torn ACL, but the Dallas Cowboys receiver would be active if it was the Super Bowl.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained the situation Tuesday on Shan and RJ (via Logan Mullen of Audacy):

"If this was the Super Bowl, Gallup would be lining up and playing. If (our game Week 1) against Tampa were the Super Bowl, he'd be lining up and playing. So, we're going to be cautious – or not cautious, but conservative – with him. He won't be out there more than likely against Tampa, but if it were the Super Bowl he'd be playing. He’s that ready."

Jones previously said the team wouldn't put Gallup on the physically unable to perform list to start the season, allowing him to return before Week 5.

Gallup, who initially suffered the injury last January, already said he wouldn't be ready for the season opener.

"It's not a reasonable possibility," he said in July.

The latest updates are still encouraging, knowing he could theoretically suit up if the game was important enough. It still makes sense for the Cowboys to stay patient ahead at the start of a 17-game season. Getting healthy for the postseason is more important for a squad that went 12-5 last year before losing in the first round of the playoffs.

The 26-year-old has proved to be a difference-maker when healthy. He had 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, following it up with 843 yards and five scores in 2020 despite being the No. 3 option behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

Injuries slowed Gallup down in 2021, but he still managed 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

Dallas then signed the young receiver to a five-year extension worth $62.5 million before trading Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. It's clear the organization thinks highly of Gallup and won't rush him back onto the field until he is closer to 100 percent.

In the meantime, Lamb will take on an even bigger role as the clear No. 1 option ahead of rookie Jalen Tolbert. Tight end Dalton Schultz will also see a lot of targets, especially early in the season.