Jets' Joe Flacco Roasted by NFL Twitter After 'Awful' Pick-6 vs. Giants

Entering his 15th season in the NFL, quarterback Joe Flacco brings a veteran presence to the New York Jets. But after being thrust into the starting role in the wake of Zach Wilson's knee injury, Flacco's preseason debut Sunday against the New York Giants left much to be desired.

Flacco saw a little over one quarter of action and completed seven of 12 passes for 76 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. The pick-six was particularly eye-opening, as it was a horrible decision from a quarterback as experienced as Flacco.

The 37-year-old had been praised for his performance in training camp this summer, but his first game action of the year told a completely different story.

The Jets have a brutal schedule to start the 2022 season, as their first four opponents are all teams from the talented AFC North division. New York's Week 1 opponent will be the Baltimore Ravens, who Flacco began his career with in 2008 and led to a Super Bowl victory in 2012.

While Flacco's play Sunday did not leave a good impression, the Jets have to hope he will be more locked in against his former team if he's forced to start for Wilson in the season opener on Sept. 11.