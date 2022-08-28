X

    Jets' Joe Flacco Roasted by NFL Twitter After 'Awful' Pick-6 vs. Giants

    Doric SamAugust 28, 2022

    AP Photo/John Munson

    Entering his 15th season in the NFL, quarterback Joe Flacco brings a veteran presence to the New York Jets. But after being thrust into the starting role in the wake of Zach Wilson's knee injury, Flacco's preseason debut Sunday against the New York Giants left much to be desired.

    Flacco saw a little over one quarter of action and completed seven of 12 passes for 76 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. The pick-six was particularly eye-opening, as it was a horrible decision from a quarterback as experienced as Flacco.

    The 37-year-old had been praised for his performance in training camp this summer, but his first game action of the year told a completely different story.

    Fans and critics on social media didn't hold back in their assessment of Flacco, with many expressing concern about his abilities with the start of the 2022 season quickly approaching.

    Dan Duggan @DDuggan21

    Yeah, I wasn't buying all those glowing camp reports about Joe Flacco. He threw that one right to ball magnet Austin Calitro, who takes the interception back for a touchdown.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Not an ideal throw from Joe Flacco 😬<br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a><a href="https://t.co/lIz7DSTawq">pic.twitter.com/lIz7DSTawq</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 @lt4kicks

    Joe Flacco folks 🥴🤣 <a href="https://t.co/CxEZXsH5q7">pic.twitter.com/CxEZXsH5q7</a>

    Jake Asman @JakeAsman

    That was one of the worst INTs I’ve ever seen. Hopefully that calms down the Joe Flacco needs to play over Zach Wilson no matter what takes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    Joe Flacco just lobbed the ball right into LB Austin Calitro's chest for a pick 6. Awful pass on the move. Calitro just consistently makes plays though. Like his chances of making 53-man roster. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a>

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    When Joe Flacco is Joe Flacco, he's Joe Flacco.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Joe Flacco come on dawg you better than that lol smh.

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    Joe Flacco just made one of the worst throws I've seen this summer. Basically handed it to the Giants linebacker. Brutal pick. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Henry McKenna @McKennAnalysis

    Joe Flacco doing stuff he shouldn't do on many levels. He shouldn't be scrambling/taking hits in a preseason game. He shouldn't be throwing across his body. He shouldn't be throwing pick-sixes.<br><br>Alas...

    Julian Guilarte @JulianGuilarte1

    Joe Flacco with one the worst passes I’ve ever seen for a pick 6 right in front of me.

    DFW Bengals Fan @BengalsDFW

    Imagine having Joe Flacco as your QB in 2022.

    Evan Winter @evan_winterAtoZ

    People literally said the Jets would be ok with Joe Flacco at QB

    Richard Michael Michaels @Im_on_a_Rolo42

    Remember when the entire Jets beat staff spent the entire summer hyping up Joe Flacco? Please get better, Zachary…

    The Jets have a brutal schedule to start the 2022 season, as their first four opponents are all teams from the talented AFC North division. New York's Week 1 opponent will be the Baltimore Ravens, who Flacco began his career with in 2008 and led to a Super Bowl victory in 2012.

    While Flacco's play Sunday did not leave a good impression, the Jets have to hope he will be more locked in against his former team if he's forced to start for Wilson in the season opener on Sept. 11.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.