NFL Legend Eddie George Says His Son Eriq Can't Go to Jackson State or Michigan

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Eddie George is allowing his touted son, Eriq, to make his own college decision—provided he doesn't try going to a rival.

The former Tennessee Titans running back and current Tennessee State head coach said Eriq will not be permitted to attend Jackson State (a Tennessee State rival) or Michigan (the rival of Eddie's alma mater, Ohio State).

"He can't go to Jackson State," Eddie George told The Tennessean. "He's not going there or that team up north (Michigan, the rival school of Eddie George's alma mater, Ohio State). But I tell him to see all that's out there and ultimately trust your intuition, trust your gut."

Eriq George, an unrated defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, has received attention from the likes of Marshall, Eastern Kentucky and UT Martin. It's unlikely he'll be on the radar of Michigan but could have been a target of Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

Sanders' program drew the ire of Tennessee State when the team announced it would no longer play in the Southern Heritage Classic against the Tigers after the 2022 season. The game has been an annual event since 1990 and has drawn significant attention to historically Black colleges and universities.

The elder George says he has pitched his son on coming to play for him at Tennessee State, but he'll ultimately allow Eriq to make up his own mind.