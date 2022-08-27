Nebraska's Scott Frost: I'd Change Decision to Onside Up 11 in Loss to Northwestern

AP Photo/Ken Maguire

The Nebraska Cornhuskers were up 28-17 in the third quarter against Northwestern, fresh off scoring touchdowns on consecutive drives, when head coach Scott Frost pulled the trigger on an onside kick.

It didn't work, and it changed the entirety of the game. Northwestern scored on the ensuing drive, given their strong field position to start, and rode that momentum to a 31-28 comeback win.

After the game, Frost said he regretted the decision.

"If I did it over, I wouldn't make the call," he told reporters.

"Anytime something doesn't work, you want it back. We've been talking to the kids about being aggressive and attacking things." he continued. "I made that call, so it's on me. I thought all the momentum was on our side, so I thought we could end the game."

It certainly wasn't a popular decision on social media:

It was the sort of decision that will call Frost's tenure at Nebraska into even more question. Since taking over as head coach in 2018, the Huskers have gone just 15-30.

And many of those losses have been close heartbreakers, the sort of contests a proud program like Nebraska expects to win.

That, not surprisingly, reignited the talk that Frost may be planted firmly on the hot seat. The 47-year-old, who won a national championship with the Huskers as the team's quarterback in 1997, was a hot coaching commodity after leading UCF to a 13-0 record in 2017, just his second season on the job.

But it hasn't been smooth sailing in Lincoln, and Frost knows the expectation is results.

"You've got to win in this business to keep your job," he told reporters. "That's the way it is."

The circumstances of Saturday's loss were somewhat unique, as the contest was played in Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

But Nebraska appeared to have Northwestern on the ropes and punched themselves instead with the decision to go for an onside kick and a few untimely turnovers in the fourth quarter.

It was a letdown that has become all too familiar under Frost, and if he doesn't find a solution soon, his time leading the Huskers may come to a close.