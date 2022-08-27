Fans Served Free Beer at Nebraska vs. Northwestern After Stadium Internet Went Out

Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

If there are two things that many college students can't, or simply don't want to live without, it's the internet and beer.

So when the former went out at Dublin's Aviva Stadium during the college football matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern, the response was to give out the latter for free.

When one door closes, another one opens.

It is not the first college football game played in Dublin, but it is the first since 2016 after games in 2020 and 2021 were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An estimated 13,000 Americans made the trip to see the two schools play in Ireland in their season-opening matchup.

And given the Irish hospitality, it's likely those fans won't regret making the trip.