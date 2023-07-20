NFL Rumors: Denzel Mims Traded from Jets to Lions; NYJ Planned to Cut WR If Not Dealt

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Denzel Mims has finally gotten his wish, as the New York Jets have traded the disgruntled wide receiver to the Detroit Lions, per Connor Hughes of SNY on Wednesday. Full terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, issued a statement before the start of last season announcing his client asked the Jets for a trade because "it's clear he does not have a future" with the organization.

The New York Post's Brian Costello reported on Wednesday that the Jets would release Mims if they couldn't find a trade partner. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network added that teams were in contact with the Jets on Mims.

In the end, the Lions emerged as the top suitor for Mims, who had high expectations coming out of Baylor in 2020. He was ranked as the No. 45 overall prospect in the draft class by NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah.

"Mims is a tall, rangy wideout with exceptional burst and body control," Jeremiah wrote in his scouting report. "He uses his quickness and burst to escape press coverage, excelling on vertical routes down the field. He tracks the ball naturally and wins a bunch of 50/50 balls. He will need some time to develop as a complete route runner."

The Jets used the No. 59 pick to add Mims. He missed the start of his rookie season with a hamstring injury and finished the year with 357 yards on 23 receptions in nine appearances (eight starts).

Since hiring Robert Saleh as head coach in January 2021, the Jets front office has made several aggressive moves to upgrade their receiving corps. They signed Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million deal and drafted Elijah Moore in the second round last year.

With three first-round picks in 2022, the Jets used the second one to bring in Ohio State wideout Garrett Wilson.

"When you have a guys like Corey [Davis] and Elijah [Moore] and you draft Garrett Wilson, those guys are just going to get first dibs," Saleh told reporters on Aug. 25 after Mims' trade request became public. "It's not a knock on [Mims]. He's part of a really good room. That's why I think you see the frustration."

Even though Moore was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March, Mims was still likely going to be an odd-man out in the receiver room because Allen Lazard was brought in as a free agent.

Mims was benched multiple times and played fewer than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in seven of his 11 games during the 2021 campaign. He finished the season with eight catches for 133 yards on 23 targets.

The Jets didn't use Mims in a game this season until Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. He only had one catch for four yards. The Baylor alum finished the season with 186 yards on 11 receptions in 10 appearances.

A change of scenery is in Mims' best interest at this still-early stage of his career. The Texas native still has two seasons remaining on his rookie deal and has barely made a dent in the league thus far.

Now he joins the Lions, which will be shorthanded to start the year at wide receiver after Jameson Williams was suspended six games for violating the league's gambling policy. The wide receiver room also includes top target Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond.