Schefter: Eagles Aren't Actively Pursuing Trade for Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

As Kareem Hunt continues to wait for a resolution to his contract standoff with the Cleveland Browns, there is at least one team in the league that doesn't appear to be pursuing a trade for the former Pro Bowl running back.

Appearing on 97.5 The Fanatic (h/t Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia), ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Philadelphia Eagles aren't "knocking on doors to go and try to get Kareem Hunt" at this point.

The Eagles could have a need for an additional running back heading into the regular season.

Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia noted Miles Sanders was still not practicing as the Eagles began joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. The Penn State alum suffered a leg injury in a preseason game on Aug. 12 against the New York Jets.

After the injury was initially described as leg soreness, the Eagles changed the designation to a hamstring injury on Aug. 16.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Aug. 7 that Hunt requested a trade, but the Browns told him no.

The 27-year-old sat out team drills on Aug. 5 and 6 as part of a hold-in to get a new contract without being fined. He was back on the field on the same day Cabot's report came out.

"I’m not going to go that far," head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters when asked if Hunt had bought in for this season. "I’ll just tell you, we have some work to do, and that’s what we will focus on."

Hunt signed a two-year extension with the Browns in September 2020 that runs through the 2022 season. He has a $6.25 million cap hit this season.

A calf injury limited Hunt to eight games in 2021. He finished the season with 386 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 78 carries. The 27-year-old has averaged 106 carries, 469 rushing yards and 4.3 touchdowns per season in three years with the Browns.

The Browns have a crowded backfield heading into the start of the season. Nick Chubb is projected to be the starter, but Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson should also get plenty of touches.