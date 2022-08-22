Lakers' LeBron James Sports 'LJ' Crown Logo Implanted on Tooth in Photo

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Branding opportunities are everywhere when you're The King.

Even, it turns out, inside your own mouth.

LeBron James was photographed with his signature logo implanted on one of his teeth:

The future Hall of Famer has been keeping busy this offseason, whether it is appearing at Drew League or CrawOver pro-am events or shutting down recruiting rumors regarding his son Bronny. You can add putting a logo on his tooth to the list as he prepares for the 2022-23 campaign.

His Los Angeles Lakers will be under the spotlight as they look to bounce back from missing the playoffs and play-in tournament entirely with largely the same core still in place.

At least that spotlight can pick up one more logo with this move.