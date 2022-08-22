6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 278

0 of 6

UFC 278 went down on Saturday in Salt Lake City, and it was one for the books.

In the main event, Leon Edwards ushered in a new era at welterweight, swiping the division's title from dominating champion Kamaru Usman with a stunning fifth-round head kick. It was a substantial upset, made more impressive by the fact that Edwards was less than a minute removed from what would have been a lopsided decision loss.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold returned from a long absence, taking on dangerous Brazilian contender Paulo Costa. Rockhold gave a gusty effort but was ultimately outfought to a bloody unanimous-decision loss.

The middle bout of the main card occurred at bantamweight, where Georgia's Merab Dvalishvili defeated MMA legend José Aldo by decision to take a big step toward a title shot.

Other big winners on the night included Australian light heavyweight Tyson Pedro, who cut down Harry Hunsucker inside a round, and Polish heavyweight Marcin Tybura, now the only man to beat Moldova's Alexandr Romanov thanks to a unanimous-decision win on the undercard.

It was a great night of fights, and one that left the UFC's matchmakers with options abound.

Keep scrolling for the fights we're hoping to see for the card's biggest winners—and one loser.