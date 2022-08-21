Leon Edwards and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 278

1 of 9

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Mark it down.

It’s the single most stunning finish in UFC history.

Edwards looked mentally beaten, resigned to defeat and less than 60 seconds from what was certain to be a unanimous decision loss to Usman in his welterweight title shot.

And then: A “Rocky” ending.

The Englishman flicked a left hand to elicit a reaction from Usman as he simultaneously launched a high left kick that landed flush on the side of the champion’s head, rendering him instantly unconscious and toppling him from both the 170-pound throne and the sport’s recognized pound-for-pound lists.

Herb Dean called an instant halt at 4:04 of the fifth round, exactly 56 seconds before a certain loss.

“I can’t put it into words,” Edwards said. “They all said I couldn’t do it. Look at me now.”

Edwards won the first round after taking Usman down for the first time in his UFC career and chasing submissions, but the subsequent three rounds saw the “Nigerian Nightmare” strafe the challenger with hand strikes, record multiple takedowns and gradually take away his foe’s will to compete.

Edwards’ corner sensed their man’s peril as well and laced into him with obscenities to generate a final push, though the man himself claimed his belief had never been in question.

“It doesn’t matter. I’m built for the trenches,” he said. “I’ve been down my whole life.

“I told you it was possible. We can win a belt from the UK. Look at me now. I can’t explain it. I said all week I thought this was my moment. Look at me now, champion of the world. Born in Jamaica with nothing, lived in a wooden shack. I told you I’d change my f--king life.”