5 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 41

UFC on ESPN 41, which went down Saturday night in sun-soaked San Diego, was by all accounts a banger.

From the early vantage point, the card looked like it could be a bit of a flop. Outside of its excellent main event, which pitted top-10 bantamweight contenders Marlon "Chito" Vera and Dominick Cruz against each other, it was almost totally devoid of ranked fighters.

But in the end, the card made up for its lack of big names with some dazzling finishes on the feet and the mat.

The most impressive of the night occurred in the main event, when Vera shut the lights on Cruz with a crackling fourth-round head kick, but Russian light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov and Brazilian bantamweight Priscila Cachoeira scored nice stoppages on the main card, too, thumping Devin Clark and Ariane Lipski, respectively. Wisconsin-based middleweight Gerald Meerschaert also impressed on the main card, cashing as a big underdog to submit prolific knockout artist Bruno Silva in Round 3.

Strawweight veteran Angela Hill did not get a finish in her UFC on ESPN 41 fight but gave fans in her adopted hometown a reason to celebrate when she defeated her opponent, Mexico's Lupita Godinez, by unanimous decision. Yazmin Jauregui also picked up an impressive unanimous decision win on the main card, defeating Brazil's Iasmin Lucindo.

There are always a ton of fun fights to be made after a card like UFC on ESPN 41. Here are five we're hoping to see when the dust has settled.