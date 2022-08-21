Paulo Costa: Luke Rockhold Rubbing His Blood on My Face 'Very Disgusting' and 'Weird'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

It's safe to say Paulo Costa wasn't a fan of Luke Rockhold smearing blood on his face near the end of their UFC 278 fight Saturday.

"I didn't see it in the moment of the fight," Costa told reporters. "I just felt something on my face, but I was so worried about blocking his arms to not get elbowed in the face and punched. But I felt something. ... Now, when I saw, it's a very disgusting scene. It's a very weird moment."

Despite the "weird moment," Costa earned the victory by unanimous decision by scores of 30-27.

"I don't know why Luke did that," he added. "Maybe he was so frustrated and angry because he was losing the fight. But I took a very long shower after the fight."

Costa is 14-2 in his career, and Saturday represented a solid bounce-back effort after he lost to Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya in his previous two fights.

While he was in control throughout the matchup with Rockhold, his performance will likely be overshadowed by the bloody antics of his opponent.