Winners and Losers of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw

James Tavernier of Rangers and Daizen Maeda of Celtic will be representing Scotland in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. (Getty Images)

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

It might seem strange to suggest the Old Firm clubs as winners when they have both been handed ties against last year’s finalists.

Let’s put this into context, though. The last time both Rangers and Celtic were in the competition at the same time was 2007-08.

In that time, Rangers have entered administration, been demoted to the Scottish league’s lowest division and made it back again. Last year, they were pipped to the Europa League title in a tight showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt.

You can forgive fans for getting a little excited about the prospect of hosting Liverpool at a bouncing Ibrox. There aren’t many better atmospheres across Europe on a big night, and Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men will be energised by facing down teams that could embarrass them if they aren’t completely fearless.

Being back in the Champions League also hasn’t been a given for Celtic, who are back for the first time since 2017-18. They last escaped the group stage in 2012-13, falling 5-0 on aggregate to Juventus.

With Rangers and Celtic back at the pinnacle, and pushing each other in Scotland again, there’s no denying it’s a very special moment for the league and its fans.