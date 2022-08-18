Randall Cobb on Packers' Young WRs: 'Get with It' or 'We'll Find Somebody Else'

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has some advice for the team's young receivers amid training camp struggles and criticism from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"It doesn't matter if they appreciate [Rodgers' criticism] or not," Cobb told reporters. "This is the way that we do things here. So it's either you get with it or you get out the room and we'll find somebody else that's gonna get on board with what we're trying to accomplish."

Rodgers expressed frustration with the team's younger wide receivers Tuesday:

"A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area.

"(The regular season is) coming up. Yeah, it's coming up. It really is. We're going to play our best guys when the season starts. And whoever those guys are, those guys are going to get the reps. It's the guys I trust the most and the guys the coaches trust the most.

"A lot of it is just the simple responsibility in the offense. Way before body positioning and movement and throw, and all that stuff, are you in the right spot at the right time? Are you running the right route?"

Rodgers lost top target Davante Adams when the Packers traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders in March, so it's no surprise he is looking for the younger players to improve.

Samori Toure, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Amari Rodgers highlight the group of inexperienced wideouts. The Packers selected Watson in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, Doubs in the fourth round and Toure in the seventh round.

Rodgers met with those players Wednesday morning, and Toure told reporters the four-time MVP wanted to give them some advice.

"Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It's just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up," Toure said.

Doubs added that Cobb and Allen Lazard have taken the younger receivers under their wing this summer:

"Both Randall and Allen have been playing with 12 for quite a long time so certain things that we do, that we may have a mistake on, just from experience they've went through that same stage as well. Just them picking up the young guys throughout these dog days of camp has been a tremendous blessing and great piece of advice."

Watson is the headliner of Green Bay's 2022 receiving class. He spent four seasons at North Dakota State and had a solid 2021 season, catching 43 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 114 yards and one score.

Amari Rodgers is entering his second season with the Packers after being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Clemson. He caught just four passes for 45 yards in 16 games as a rookie and saw most of his playing time returning kickoffs and punts.

Aaron Rodgers is expected to heavily rely on veterans Cobb, Lazard and Sammy Watkins this season. However, he will need more than three reliable targets if the Green and Gold want to reach the Super Bowl.