Group of 5 Conferences: Preview and Predictions for 2022 Season

Luke Fickell | James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Conference Realignment

This is a massive, ongoing G5 story.

Soon after Oklahoma and Texas announced plans to join the SEC, the Big 12 swiped Cincinnati, Houston and UCF from the American. Subsequently, the AAC grabbed six Conference USA programs—which also led three C-USA schools to become part of the Sun Belt. Conference USA has since reshaped its membership too.

The most notable move features the three C-USA programs—Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss—now in the Sun Belt. Unlike the others, they're all part of their new league in 2022.

Overall, it's highly unlikely we've heard the last of G5 realignment, and this cloud will linger throughout the season.

Cincinnati's Encore Performance

Whether the Bearcats' trip to the CFP was partially the result of multiyear success is a reasonable discussion—one further showing the challenge for G5 programs to contend nationally—but that's not our focus.

Rather, the target is solely on the aftermath of success.

Cincinnati smashed a program record with nine selections in the NFL draft, including five top-100 picks. The headline departures were two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year-winning quarterback Desmond Ridder and All-American corners Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant. Cincinnati lost seven more All-AAC performers too.

That's an enormous group of high-level contributors to replace, even as UC coach Luke Fickell has built a thriving program with a 44-7 record in the last four seasons.

The Chaotic, Lovely Mountain West Race

We acknowledge that preseason polls are not a perfect indicator of what to expect. Still, the Mountain West had five programs receive votes in the initial AP Top 25.

This race could, and hopefully should, be dramatic.

While the reigning champion is Utah State, the preseason media favorites were Fresno State and Boise State, with San Diego State and Air Force up next. Utah State—and even Colorado State—also landed a first-place vote to win their division.

Not since 2014 has the league appeared in a New Year's Six bowl, but the MWC has a handful of contenders this season.