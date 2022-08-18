Former Alabama 5-Star Edge Eyabi Anoma Joins Michigan as Graduate Transfer

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eyabi Anoma's nomadic college football career will end at Michigan.

The former 5-star recruit will join Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines this season as a graduate transfer, a Michigan spokesperson confirmed to Austin Meek of The Athletic.

Anoma, the 247Sports composite's fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2018, began his college career at Alabama before bouncing around to Houston and then UT-Martin. He recorded 36 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks last season at UT-Martin, an FCS program.

While there has never been much doubt about Anoma's physical talent, his college career has been shrouded by disappointment and questionable behavior. He struggled early in his career at Alabama before transferring to Houston, a stint that was short-lived after he was kicked off the team for "constant" issues that included "tardiness, skipping class, clashing with teammates and insubordination," per Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Zenitz reported Anoma had the same issues behind the scenes at Alabama.

There were no such negative reports coming out of UT-Martin, perhaps a sign Anoma's maturity level has caught up to his physical prowess. Anoma is listed at 6'5" and 250 pounds, drawing a lofty comparison to Chandler Jones coming out of high school from Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard.

The decision to transfer now rather than earlier this summer is a little curious, given we're just two weeks away from Michigan opening its 2022 season against Colorado State. Players have been in practice for weeks now picking up terminology and working to earn playing time.

Anoma will enter camp at a deficit, but he could find an opening for a Michigan team looking to replace edge-rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.