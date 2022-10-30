Report: Rams Would Trade Cam Akers 'in a Perfect World' but Will Play RB If No Deal

Cam Akers (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is expected to resume playing for the team if he is not moved by Tuesday's trade deadline.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Rams would trade Akers "in a perfect world" but that it's also possible he winds up returning.

The Rams are expected to hold Akers out of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers amid a falling out over frustration with his role in the offense. It'll mark the second straight game he's missed.

"I'd like to think I'm a very open-minded person," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters earlier this month. "But I think when you look at certain situations and scenarios with the way that things have kind of unfolded, as of right now, I think ... the best option for all parties ... would be to explore if there's a good situation for him with another team.

"If that doesn't come to fruition, I would never say that him coming back and figuring out the best way to be able to utilize him and him be the best player he's capable of is, is off the table. I would never speak in absolutes like that."

The 23-year-old Florida State product was limited to one appearance during the 2021 regular season because of a torn Achilles, but he made it back in time for the playoffs to help L.A. capture the Super Bowl LVI title.

He's tallied 169 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in five games so far in 2022.

Darrell Henderson Jr. is expected to receive a bulk of the snaps at running back for the time being, with Malcolm Brown mixing in.

Akers is still working to prove himself as a potential franchise running back. Given the lack of movement nearly three full weeks after the falling out, it's clear opposing teams aren't overly sold on him.