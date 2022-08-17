Ranking the Top 25 Players in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs

0 of 25

Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky celebrates along with her teammates Courtney Vandersloot #22, Allie Quigely #14 and Kahleah Copper #2. Photo by: David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

Beginning on Wednesday night, the top eight WNBA teams will duke it out to determine who moves on to this year's Finals.

Here, we've ranked the top 25 playoff-bound players based on their 2022 regular-season performances, their value to their team, their versatility and their playoff experience.

You will not find Skylar Diggins-Smith or Dearica Hamby featured here, though. Hayden Cilley of The Next reported that Diggins-Smith is expected to miss the playoffs. Meanwhile, Hamby will be out for the first round and most likely at least the second round. She was diagnosed with a knee contusion on August 10 and could be out from anywhere between two weeks and a month.

This list also excludes Arike Ogunbowale and Diana Taurasi, both of whom will likely miss at least the first round because of a hip injury and quad strain, respectively.