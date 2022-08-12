B/R Expert All-WNBA Awards Ballot: First, Second, Defense and Rookie Teams

4 of 5

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith. Photo by: M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Chicago Sky's Candace Parker



Chicago Sky's Courtney Vandersloot



Phoenix Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith



Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne



Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike



Before it was announced Thursday that Skylar-Diggins Smith wouldn't play in another regular-season game for personal reasons, I had her on my first team. While the bump down might be unfair, I'm not removing her completely. She's the reason her team is even in the playoff race.

But, other players will have a bit more data than she will and will have the benefit of some recency bias when it comes to which teams make the playoffs and which do not. The Mercury now have a 40 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight, and if she were playing, I'd assume that number would be higher with two games to go.



As for the duo from Chicago in Courtney Vandersloot and Candace Parker, they have come up in the clutch all season. Parker anchors the Sky defensively, and Vandersloot does the same on offense.

Also, Parker's ability to function as a point forward allows her to tag-team with Vandersloot in directing traffic offensively and knowing exactly what buttons to push to move the defense.

While these two aren't having the seasons that Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson are having when it comes to scoring, that's due to the composition of the Sky and a function of their collective depth. Parker is third in rebounds per game (8.7), and Vandersloot is second in assists per game (6.5).

Nneka Ogwumike has had a vintage Nneka season, and it came without a ton of help. The Sparks were eliminated from the playoff race with their 93-69 loss to the Sun on Thursday, but Ogwumike's efficient campaign—in which she scored 18.1 points and averaged 6.6 rebounds per game and shot 54.4 percent from the field, including 36.8 percent from three—should be lauded.

Similarly to Diggins-Smith's case, Ogwumike kept the Sparks in the race amid all of the shuffling they've dealt with this season in the form of a coaching change and the departure of Liz Cambage.

I went back-and-forth on whether to pick Elena Delle Donne because of her limited availability all season. But, as I wrote here, the gravity that Delle Donne brings to her team has placed the Mystics in the league's upper echelon.

Her numbers following the All-Star break, which included more minutes than she had before it, speak for themselves: 17.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, 47.6 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from three and 97.1 percent shooting from the line.