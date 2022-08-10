B/R's WNBA Expert Awards Ballot: A 2-Player Race for MVP

6 of 8

Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces looks on along with Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on July 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images.

Like MVP, I find there to be multiple ways to interpret Most Improved Player (MIP). Is the MIP the one who improved into the better overall player, or is it the player who showed the most dramatic jump between the span of two seasons?

The league defines the MIP as the "player who has made a dramatic improvement from the previous season or seasons." The W also stresses that this isn't a "comeback award."

Why do I ask these questions? Jackie Young has shown this season that she's developed into a more complete player. She had always been known to defend well, facilitate and shoot a mean mid-range jumper. But this season, the player who once was shooting less than one three a game now shoots over three threes at a clip of over 42 percent. When Young entered the league in 2019, she shot 31.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Sabrina Ionescu might not be as complete as a player as Young is right now, but Ionescu has dramatically altered her statistical output from 2021 to 2022. While she said she wasn't completely healthy or herself in 2021, let's take a look at the way in which she's impacted the Liberty and how that's changed this season. In 2021, she had 1.8 win shares, and this season she has 4.8, per Her Hoop Stats. That's a 166.7 percent increase. Young's win shares increased from 3.9 to 5.5, a 41.0 percent increase. Ionescu also ranks beneath only the two MVP candidates in Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson for third in wins above replacement player (WARP) with 6.07.

Ionescu has elevated herself from a talented young player into one of the most impactful players in the league. That's how she gets my vote.

Honorable mentions: Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young and Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor