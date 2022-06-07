Derek Fisher Reportedly Fired as Sparks HC After 3-Plus Seasons with Team

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Derek Fisher's tenure as Los Angeles Sparks coach is over after three-plus seasons.

Howard Megdal of The Next Hoops reported the Sparks are parting ways with Fisher amid a disappointing 5-7 start.

"After a thorough evaluation of the state of our team, the Sparks and GM/head coach Derek Fisher have agreed to part ways," managing partner Eric Holoman said in a statement. "On behalf of our ownership group, I want to thank Derek for his efforts and contributions to the Sparks franchise. We wish him the best moving forward. I have full confidence in Fred Williams to step into the role of interim head coach, bringing a wealth of experience leading WNBA teams."

The Sparks were on pace for their second consecutive losing season under Fisher. The team made the playoffs in each of his first two seasons but fell off a cliff last year, going 12-20. An offseason highlighted by the acquisitions of Liz Cambage and Chennedy Carter raised expectations, but the Sparks showed no immediate signs of improvement.

“I want to thank the L.A. Sparks organization, ownership, staff, players and fans for the opportunity they have afforded me over the last four years as a part of this historic franchise,” Fisher said. “Their support has allowed me to grow as both a coach and front office executive, and I am proud of what we have accomplished.”

Fisher previously spent a season-and-a-half as the New York Knicks' head coach, compiling a 40-96 record.