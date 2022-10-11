Yankees Rumors: DJ LeMahieu's Foot Injury Diagnosed as Fracture; Likely out for Year

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was left off the American League Divisional Series roster as he recovers from a foot fracture, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Though he's not ruled out for future rounds, Sherman reported it is a "difficult road to play again this year."

LeMahieu had been dealing with a foot/toe issue since Aug. 14, as Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained to reporters. The 34-year-old went on the injured list in September with inflammation of his right second toe, although he returned a few weeks later and played the final week of the regular season.

LeMahieu hasn't been as productive as New York had hoped this season. He batted .261 with a .357 on-base percentage and 12 home runs in 125 games. He also struggled mightily in 2021 with a .268 batting average, his lowest since 2014.

The three-time All-Star's current level of production is a steep drop off from his first two seasons with the Yankees, both of which saw him finish in the top five in American League MVP voting. He won his second career batting title in 2020 after leading the majors with a .364 average. The Yankees rewarded him with a six-year, $90 million deal prior to the 2021 season.

Despite his struggles at the plate, LeMahieu is a vital piece for New York because of his versatility on the infield. The three-time Gold Glove award winner can line up at first base, second base and third base.

The Yankees are vying for their first World Series title since 2009. They won the AL East with a 99-63 record, setting up a divisional series matchup with the Cleveland Guardians after a first-round bye.